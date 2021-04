Bengaluru

16 April 2021 22:47 IST

With the aim of restricting the general public from entering railway stations, the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway has increased the price of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹50. The rule is applicable at KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwanthpur, Cantonment and Krishnarajapuram stations, and will remain in effect from April 17 to 30.

Advertising

Advertising