Bengaluru

Platform ticket cost hiked to ₹50

With the aim of restricting the general public from entering railway stations, the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway has increased the price of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹50. The rule is applicable at KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwanthpur, Cantonment and Krishnarajapuram stations, and will remain in effect from April 17 to 30.

