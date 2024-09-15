Plans for KIA’s T-2 Phase-2 gathers pace    

Bengaluru

Plans to develop the second phase of Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal-2 have picked up pace. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport’s operator, has invited Associate Consultant Architecture and Engineering (ACA-ACE) companies to execute the project.

BIAL said Terminal-2 Phase-1 facilities are designed to handle approximately 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). “Anticipating future traffic growth beyond this figure, Terminal-2 Phase-2 is planned to accommodate an additional 20-25 MPPA, with an estimated additional footprint of 235,000 square metres, in accordance with the Master Plan,” the company said.

The announcement follows BIAL’s recent issuance of a Request for Quotation (RFQ) to appoint a Computer Aided Design (CAD)/3D Drafting Firm for the Terminal-2 Phase-2 works.

“Terminal-2 Phase-2 shall refer to the augmentation of the Terminal 2 Phase-1 passenger terminal building, including the forecourt, to be developed by BIAL at the Airport, including necessary provisions needed to be made in T2 for interface with the existing Terminal 2 Phase I, existing Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) and future adjacent Rail Station for pedestrian and baggage connections,” states the invitation to Expression of Interest for the appointment of ACA – ACE.”

Terminal-2 is a 2,55,661 square meter terminal. The first phase of T2 was inaugurated in 2022, and it began domestic and international operations in January 2023 and September 2023, respectively.

It can be recalled that Larsen and Toubro had bagged the contract for the construction of Terminal-2, which was designed by the New York-based architectural firm SOM.

