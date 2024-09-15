GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plans for KIA’s T-2 Phase-2 gathers pace    

Published - September 15, 2024 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Plans to develop the second phase of Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal-2 have picked up pace. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport’s operator, has invited Associate Consultant Architecture and Engineering (ACA-ACE) companies to execute the project.

BIAL said Terminal-2 Phase-1 facilities are designed to handle approximately 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). “Anticipating future traffic growth beyond this figure, Terminal-2 Phase-2 is planned to accommodate an additional 20-25 MPPA, with an estimated additional footprint of 235,000 square metres, in accordance with the Master Plan,” the company said.

The announcement follows BIAL’s recent issuance of a Request for Quotation (RFQ) to appoint a Computer Aided Design (CAD)/3D Drafting Firm for the Terminal-2 Phase-2 works.

“Terminal-2 Phase-2 shall refer to the augmentation of the Terminal 2 Phase-1 passenger terminal building, including the forecourt, to be developed by BIAL at the Airport, including necessary provisions needed to be made in T2 for interface with the existing Terminal 2 Phase I, existing Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) and future adjacent Rail Station for pedestrian and baggage connections,” states the invitation to Expression of Interest for the appointment of ACA – ACE.”

Terminal-2 is a 2,55,661 square meter terminal. The first phase of T2 was inaugurated in 2022, and it began domestic and international operations in January 2023 and September 2023, respectively.

It can be recalled that Larsen and Toubro had bagged the contract for the construction of Terminal-2, which was designed by the New York-based architectural firm SOM.

Published - September 15, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.