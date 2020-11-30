Planetarium reopens with new programme

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, which was closed in March this year, reopened earlier this month, but with revised entry fees. The ticket rate for adults has increased to ₹75, while the entry fee for children below 16 is ₹50. For organised groups of schoolchildren, the ticket rate will be ₹40 per head.

A new show titled, ‘To Worlds Beyond: Journey through the solar system’ has been introduced. Planetarium director Pramod G. Galgali told The Hindu that all standard operating procedures prescribed by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 were being followed including thermal screening of visiting public, hand-washing units at entrance and exit points and floor markings for maintaining social distancing.

With alternate seats being arranged in the sky theatre, the capacity has been reduced to 110 per show. After each show, the sky theatre is sanitised with a sprayer/fogging machine, the communique said.

The new show will be screened in Kannada at 10.30 a.m., followed by an English screening at 12.30 p.m. Another show – Celestial Fireworks – will be screened in Kannada at 2.30 p.m. and in English at 4.30 p.m.