‘Plan is to win 2023 polls independently’

JD(S) will present programmes for health, education and agriculture by January 2022

Even though he expressed confidence of the party performing well in the ensuing bypolls in Hangal and Sindgi, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the main focus of the JD(S) was on winning the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka independently.

Participating in an interaction with reporters organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) here on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the byelections will help the organisational work of the party, which has a strategy to come to power in the State without the support of either the BJP or the Congress.

He said the party had begun preparation for the 2023 Assembly polls about 18 months in advance and referred to the seven-day workshop organised by his party at Bidadi earlier this month. A total of 126 shortlisted candidates had been instructed to begin work in their respective constituencies.

As part of Vision 123, the strategy chalked out to win a minimum of 123 seats in the next Assembly elections, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) will present before the people programmes for health, education and agriculture among other sectors by January 2022. While the programmes in the field of education envisages a strategy for payment of children’s fees and helping their education, the programmes in the field of agriculture will ensure that farmers do not fall in to the debt trap. However, he said the party was campaigning for the victory of its candidates in the bypolls to Hangal as well as Sindgi Assembly constituencies. Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party has a chance of winning particularly in Sindgi, where the Congress has remained relegated to the third place for the last 20 years. The fight has always been between JD(S) and BJP, he argued.

In Hangal, the party has fielded an M.Tech graduate, who is campaigning hard by visiting villages. Though it had secured only 1,200 votes in the last elections, the late Minister C.M. Udasi of the BJP, who represented the constituency, was earlier with the JD(S), Mr. Kumaraswamy pointed out. Nevertheless, he said the campaign will help lay the foundation for the party’s victory in a triangular contest in the 2023 elections.

He accused the Congress and BJP of indulging in a propaganda war in the campaign in the two constituencies by claiming to have taken up development work. “But, if you visit the constituencies, you will hang your heads in shame”, he said claiming that the villages had no proper roads, underground drainage system or toilets.

With all the Ministers in the poll-bound Assembly constituencies, the Vidhana Soudha has been virtually closed, leaving people with complaints high and dry, he regretted.