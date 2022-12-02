Plan for metro station at Bettahalasur on airport line dropped as real estate company backs out

December 02, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has dropped the plan of building a metro station at Bettahalasur, which was proposed under the ORR-Airport Namma Metro line.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director (MD), BMRCL, told The Hindu that the real estate company Embassy Group, which earlier signed an agreement with BMRCL to invest on the metro station, has backtracked from the proposal of constructing a metro station at Bettahalasur.

As per the previous plan, the Bettahalasur metro station was proposed between Bagalur Cross and Doddajala stations on National Highway (44), which connect the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The real estate company had proposed to construct the station under innovative financing. In 2020, through an MoU, it had also reached an understanding with the BMRCL on using certain space of the station for commercial purposes and others.

As per the original plan, no station was proposed at Bettahalasur. It was only added after the firm had shown interest. As the company has dropped the plan now, there will be no station at this point.

Mr. Parwez said, “The Embassy Group has communicated to us that they have dropped the plan of constructing the metro station. In the wake of the development, there will be no station. Construction of the viaduct via Bettahalasur as per the alignment plans will be carried out.”

Meanwhile, BMRCL is proposing to add two stations on the line - one at Chikkajala and the other at Jakkur Plantation. The official said, “At Chikkajala, there have been demands from the local residents and the elected representatives cutting across party lines to build a station for the benefit of the local people. Over the years, many residential and other business establishments have come up in the area. The proposed metro station will be connected with the roads that link rural areas. Considering various factors, the proposal was mooted. The High Power Committee has given its consent and the proposal will be forwarded to the State government for final approval.”

At Jakkur Plantation, two firms have shown interest to invest in construction of the station. “Nothing can be said at this juncture about building one at Jakkur Plantation as it is in the very early stage of proposal,” Mr. Parwez added.

Under phase II A & B, BMRCL is building a 55-km metro line. The MD said that the construction works are going on in full swing barring a few stretches; while between Hebbal and Trumpet, the construction is going on at a good pace except for a few stretches, near Chikkajala, work has been stalled to accommodate the proposal.

He added that the Indian Air Force has permitted BMRCL to carry out the work near the Air Force station. “In principle, the Air Force authority has permitted us to start the work. There is a need to carry out rehabilitation related to old structures and removal of trees coming on the way of the metro alignment. The NHAI has been asked to build the service road and metro corridor will go along the service road. We are hopeful of starting work as early as possible,” he said.

Embassy Group refused to comment when The Hindu reached out seeking its response.