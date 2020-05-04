Plaint against companies for refusing pay

An Odisha worker has filed a cheating complaint against Simplex Infrastructure and Salarpuria Sathva after they allegedly refused to pay his dues. Nayak, 53, is among 700 workers stranded at the Nayandahalli construction site since the lockdown, awaiting his dues.

“We have no money even to go home. The company representatives threaten us when we demand our dues,” Mr. Nayak told the Byatarayanapura police. He said that the labourers are from Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal and are working at the site for a year. Since October 2019, the company started avoiding payment and gave part of it whenever it was demanded. “Since the lockdown, we have been left in the lurch, he said, adding that the company offered ₹400 to ₹600 wages per day depending upon the nature of work, but never paid the full amount till date.” “We had staged a protest earlier and got a written assurance from the company, but now representatives threaten us with dire consequences when we call,” he added.

NGO Swaraj Abhiyan said though the police were reluctant to take up the complaint, they have registered an FIR against the company.