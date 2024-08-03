GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Curious about what is under water: Visit Namma Bengaluru Aquarium

The old building had only one level to display different kinds of fish. The revamped aquarium has a two-floor ‘Theme Aquarium’, a ‘Marine Fish Tunnel’, a ‘Japanese Koi Fish Pond’ with a capacity of 1 lakh litres, and a feeding facility along with a souvenir store and a cafeteria.  

Published - August 03, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.

The aquarium hosts unique marine and fresh water species like the Blue Fang, Moorish Idol, Discus Fish, Gourami, Lion Fish and Jelly fish among others. The footfall has almost doubled ever since the renovation. The ‘Marine Fish Tunnel’, with a capacity of 75,000 litres, is among the most popular attractions.

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Koi Pond

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Koi Pond

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Bengaluru aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Bengaluru aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Bengaluru aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Bengaluru aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Bengaluru aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Bengaluru aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Bengaluru aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

A section of the ‘Marine Fish Tunnel’, which has a capacity of 75,000 litres and is among the most popular attractions.

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Moorish Idol fish

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Lion fish

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Theme Aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Theme Aquarium

Photo: Jahnavi T R

Theme Aquarium

Koi Pond
Photo: Jahnavi T R
