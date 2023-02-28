ADVERTISEMENT

Pixxel unveils hyperspectral images from satellites 

February 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An image of the Krishna River Delta captured by Pixxel’s satellites

Bengaluru-based space data startup Pixxel has unveiled the first-ever set of images from its hyperspectral pathfinder satellites as part of its First Light Campaign.

The images released capture intricate details of the land and water features of regions such as the Krishna River Delta (India), the Palm Islands (Dubai), the Super pit (Australia), the Saloum River Delta (Senegal), the Granny Smith Gold mine (Australia), and Brockman (Australia).

Capable of detection, identification and quantification of surface materials as well as biological and chemical processes, these images highlight specific factors such as soil types, mountain ranges, bare lands, gold mines, reservoirs, agricultural farms, delta regions, and urban settlements, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US