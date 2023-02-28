HamberMenu
Pixxel unveils hyperspectral images from satellites 

February 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An image of the Krishna River Delta captured by Pixxel’s satellites

Bengaluru-based space data startup Pixxel has unveiled the first-ever set of images from its hyperspectral pathfinder satellites as part of its First Light Campaign.

The images released capture intricate details of the land and water features of regions such as the Krishna River Delta (India), the Palm Islands (Dubai), the Super pit (Australia), the Saloum River Delta (Senegal), the Granny Smith Gold mine (Australia), and Brockman (Australia).

Capable of detection, identification and quantification of surface materials as well as biological and chemical processes, these images highlight specific factors such as soil types, mountain ranges, bare lands, gold mines, reservoirs, agricultural farms, delta regions, and urban settlements, among others.

