Pillion rider killed in accident on Electronics City flyover

February 02, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

A 28-year-old private firm employee was killed when a motorcycle rider knocked her down while she was riding pillion on a motorcycle on the Electronics City flyover in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, Subhashree, a native of Kerala, was working in the marketing division of a private firm at Whitefield. She was returning home on the motorcycle with her fiance after dinner at HSR Layout. They were supposed to get married next month, a police officer said.

The incident occurred near Garvebhavipalya. The accused, Vimal Chandra Mohan, 30, a writer in a private firm, was heading towards Electronics City and collided with the motorcycle on which Subhashree was riding pillion. Subhashree fell off the vehicle and sustained severe head injuries. Her fiance, however, did not realise that Subhashree had fallen off and went ahead for a few yards before stopping his bike. Subhashree was later taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead.

The Electronics City police booked Vimal Chandra for death due to negligence, and rash and negligent driving.

