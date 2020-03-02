Pillars of elevated expressways getting a facelift

02 March 2020 22:14 IST

Aim is make them aesthetically pleasing, and keep them free of garbage, posters and graffiti

Pillars of infrastructure projects, such as those offlyovers and the Namma Metro, have often been blamed for ruining the aesthetics of the city. But now, as many as 101 pillars under the elevated expressway that connects Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport are being transformed into more colourful avatars.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), The Ugly Indian (TUI) and Embassy Group, has started giving them a facelift. Pillars on a 5-km stretch from Kodigehalli to Jakkur are being coated with weatherproof external paint.

The project of painting the pillars is nearing completion, and senior officials from the NHAI.

Before undertaking the painting, volunteers removed posters apart from cleaning up the area, a volunteer said. The design, which ensures commuters and drivers are not distracted, has been curated by The Ugly Indian, the group that works anonymously to clean the city.

“Colours used are neutral, and there are no writings at all. The design is repetitive and predictable with constant patterns, and are not reflective,” a representative of The Ugly Indian said.

According to BBMP officials and the The Ugly Indian, painting of pillars would serve multiple purposes. “They are aesthetically pleasing and also help us to keep the pillars free of garbage, posters and graffiti. It is a one-time intervention with no maintenance cost. We are trying to keep the pillars clean and bring behavioural change with this activity,” they said.

Another representative from The Ugly Indian said that such initiative can be called a ‘poster repellent design’.

Electronics City, Tumakuru Road too

With the help of CSR funds, The Ugly Indian is also working on beautifying and painting the pillars of the Electronics City elevated expressway.

“Of 270 pillars, we have completed painting around 120 pillars and aim to finish the whole stretch in a phased manner with the help of CSR funds,” the representative said, adding that they are also planning to paint the elevated stretch on Tumakuru Road which has over 200 pillars.

Speaking to The Hindu, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that the civic body had invited corporates and anyone who is interested in adopting, and maintaining flyovers and underpasses under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). “A few corporates have come forward to maintain a few flyovers. Our aim is to make all the flyovers and underpasses aesthetically pleasing, and will support whoever comes up to maintain them,” he said.

He also said that he had spoken to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) regarding beautification or painting of all the metro pillars across the city.

S.P. Somashekar, Project Director, NHAI said that such joint efforts by government agencies, corporates and the public at large would bring about environmental awareness and better urban infrastructure in cities.