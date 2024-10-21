GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pictures that speak louder than words

Published - October 21, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Jugando con el Sol

Jugando con el Sol | Photo Credit: Antonio Alcazar Ojeda, Spain

Youth Photographic Society, Bengaluru, one of the oldest and most active photo clubs in India, organised their YPS International Salon 2024 recently. It received record submissions with as many as 3,227 pictures submitted by 257 entrants from 38 countries across the globe. An exhibition of awarded images was held on October 19 and 20 in the city.

The Salon had four different sections — Color, Heritage of the World, Monochrome and Nature. Out of 3,227 submitted pictures, 720 were accepted including 104 pictures awarded with medals/ribbons.

Here are some of the award-winning images:

Cherry majesty

Cherry majesty | Photo Credit: Nikhil Paul, Kolkata

Hevanly lift

Hevanly lift | Photo Credit: Rajashekar H.K. Bengaluru

Nature attack by neck

Nature attack by neck | Photo Credit: Subrata Bysack, Kolkata

Play with water

Play with water | Photo Credit: Vinh Le Van, Vietnam

Ringan - Circle of Faith

Ringan - Circle of Faith | Photo Credit: Naveena Mohan, Bengaluru

Approaching

Approaching | Photo Credit: Diana Chan, Hong Kong

Kanch Poka

Kanch Poka | Photo Credit: Subrata Kar, Siliguri

Morning in Kenya

Morning in Kenya | Photo Credit: Vegard Hanssen, Norway

