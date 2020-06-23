Watch | Pictures from Bengaluru's past

23 June 2020 14:33 IST

A video that remembers Bengaluru through images from the past to commemorate The Hindu's 50-year milestone in the city

The Hindu's Bengaluru edition has completed 50 years. It is a city with a mosaic of heritage-rich streets, monuments and neighbourhoods.

Like all metropolitan cities, Bengaluru is more a cluster of images than the real city itself. It has gone through the colonial, the nationalist, and the modern phases.

Here are some photos, including from our archives, that celebrate the city's past.

Advertising

Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more