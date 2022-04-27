Pics | Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru: Inauguration of event

1/10

Mascots of Khelo India University Games 2021 invite people to the inauguration of the event at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (indoor) in Bengaluru on April 24, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Sports Minister Narayana Gowda, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai present a memento to Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at the inauguration of the second edition of Khelo India University Games at Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru on April 24, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The inauguration of Khelo India University Games, at Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru on April 24, was an event in itself for which people turned up in large numbers. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The second edition of Khelo India University Games was inaugurated on April 24, 2022. The event will conclude on May 3, at Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Khelo India University Games is a national-level multi-sport competition for athletes from universities across the country. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Artistes put up an enchanting show at the inauguration of the second edition of Khelo India University Games, at Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium, in Bengaluru on April 24, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The inaugural edition was held in Odisha in 2020. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The event is organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Association of Indian Universities, Indian Olympic Association and National Sports Federation. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Artists performing at the inauguration of the second edition of Khelo India University Games, at Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru on April 24, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K