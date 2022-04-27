Pics | Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru: Inauguration of event
Khelo India University Games 2021 were inaugurated in Bengaluru on April 24, 2022
Khelo India University Games is a national-level multi-sport competition for athletes from universities across the country. It is the largest university level sports competition in India.
The second edition of the event was inaugurated at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (indoor) in Bengaluru on April 24, 2022.
The event is organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Association of Indian Universities, Indian Olympic Association and National Sports Federation.
The inaugural edition was held in Odisha in 2020.
