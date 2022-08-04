Pickup truck driver crushed to death while unloading glass panes

In a freak accident, a 38-year-old driver of a pickup truck was killed after he got sandwiched between a consignment of glass panes he was unloading and the truck in Subramanyapura on Wednesday.

The deceased, Shankar G., was given the consignment order by Getha Glass and Hardware firm in Amruthalli to deliver window glass panes to Vasanthapura. The victim reached the destination around 2.30 p.m.

While unloading, a heavy load of glass pane fell on him, and he was sandwiched between the vehicle and consignment. People who noticed the accident rushed in, pulled him out, and took him to Astra hospital at Konanakunte Cross, and from there he was shifted to KIMS Hospital, where he was declared dead two hours later. The Subramanyapura police have registered a case of death due to negligence against both owners of the firms for further investigations.

The police said the death was due to chocking, and there were no external injuries, They are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of the death.