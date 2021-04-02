Physical classes suspended for students of classes VI to IX in Bengaluru

No assessment for govt. school students of classes I to V

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the government has decided to suspend on-campus classes for students of classes VI to IX across schools in Bengaluru Urban from Friday onwards. Schools in the city had been allowed to conduct classes for students of classes VI and VII under the Vidyagama programme and regular classes for those in classes VIII and IX.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who issued a statement late on Thursday night, said the decision was taken in consultation with the Chief Minister in the interest of the students. On-campus classes, however, will continue for class X and pre-university students.

Students of classes VI to X in other parts of Karnataka will continue to attend classes on campus. Officials in the Department of Primary and Secondary Education said a decision would be taken shortly on how students in higher grades would be assessed this academic year. “We have decided to tweak the assessment model for students of classes VI to IX. At present, they have four formative and two summative assessments. The modalities of how and when the assessment will be carried out will be announced next week,” said a senior official.

However, the department has decided to do away with assessments for government school students of classes I to V who have not returned to campus for physical classes. Students in classes I to III, who are part of the Nali Kali system, have no examinations, but will have regular assessment based on their learning outcomes. A senior department official said that for those in classes IV and V, the plan was to use written material or assignments that they may have submitted during the Vidyagama programme held between July and October 2020.

Meanwhile, many private schools have already completed exams/tests for students of class I to IX and declared holidays. Others who are midway through the examination process are disappointed that they have to suspend it. “Students in government schools, however, do not have access to gadgets and stable Internet connection, which is why we have decided to do away with the assessment for some classes,” the official said.

Tarun S., an autorickshaw driver whose son studies in class V at a government school in Rajajinagar, said, “I am glad they are not conducting any assessment for my son as he has not had any formal classes this year. But I am extremely worried that he will not be able to cope the next academic year as classes have been disrupted.”

Niranjan Aradhya V.P., Senior Fellow, Centre for Child and the Law, National Law School India University, said that rather than focussing on assessment this year, the government should plan an accelerated learning programme or a bridge course for students. “Before the next academic year begins in July, a plan needs to be chalked so that students are on a par with the age-appropriate learning level,” he said.