Photos | Sai Baba temple decorated with sports items for Guru Poornima celebrations in Bengaluru

One lakh sports items were used to decorate the Sai Baba temple at Puttenahalli in Bengaluru on the occasion of Guru Poornima on July 13, 2022. The decoration was done by Satya Ganapathi Shirdi Sai Trust. Later, the sports items will be distributed in government schools, among NGOs and among children in Puttenahalli to create awareness about outdoor sports, especially among those who are addicted to mobile phones and computer games. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K

