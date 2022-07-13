Bengaluru

Photos | Sai Baba temple decorated with sports items for Guru Poornima celebrations in Bengaluru

1/16

One lakh sports items were used to decorate the Sai Baba temple at Puttenahalli in Bengaluru on the occasion of Guru Poornima on July 13, 2022. The decoration was done by Satya Ganapathi Shirdi Sai Trust. Later, the sports items will be distributed in government schools, among NGOs and among children in Puttenahalli to create awareness about outdoor sports, especially among those who are addicted to mobile phones and computer games.

Other Slideshows

Photos | Rajya Sabha candidates from Karnataka
Photos | Candidates for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka
Photos | CM steps out to check rain damage in Bengaluru
Photos | Wet & cold summer in Bengaluru
Photos | Able, unable & disabled light up TCS World 10K Bengaluru run 2022
Pics | Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru: Inauguration of event
Images from Chitra Santhe 2022 in Bengaluru
November Fest 2013 at Bangalore - in pictures
U.R. Anantha Murthy (1932-2014)
Related Topics
religion and belief

Printable version | Jul 13, 2022 8:41:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/photos-sai-baba-guru-poornima-celebrations-in-bengaluru-sports-items-temple-puttenahalli/article65636175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY