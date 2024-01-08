GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Photos from Chitra Santhe 2024 - Art Carnival in Bengaluru

Chitra Santhe, the annual art fair of Bengaluru, was held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road on January 7.

January 08, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

K. Murali Kumar

The 21st edition of the Chitra Santhe, the annual art fair of Bengaluru, was held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road on January 7, 2024. Over 1,500 artists from 22 States participated in the event. This year’s edition was dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities. 

Photo: Murali Kumar K

The 21st edition of the Chitra Santhe, an annual art fair in Bengaluru for artists to showcase and sell their work, was held on January 7, 2024.

Photo: Murali Kumar K

Welcome to the Chitra Santhe 2024 - Art Carnival. A child checks out tiger statues by artist John Devaraj, who wants to create awareness about saving the tiger population.

Photo: Murali Kumar K

The Chitra Santhe is organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru..

Photo: Murali Kumar K

There is so much to see.....everyone needs to take a break now and then. Over 1,500 artists from 22 States participated in the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe.

Photo: Murali Kumar K

The Chitra Santhe is a great option for fans to interact with artists from across India.

Photo: Murali Kumar K

The venue is so packed on weekends that visitors find it difficult to find a place to sit and take a break.

Photo: Murali Kumar K

Visitors looking at exhibits under Shivananda Circle steel flyover. With the number of exhibitors going up each year, the annual event is spilling out of its original venue - Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) on Kumara Krupa Road.

Photo: Murali Kumar K

Metro feeder bus for visitors to Chitra Santhe 2024

Photo: Murali Kumar K

Namma Yatri had deployed autorickshaws driven by women, for visitors to Chitra Santhe 2024.

Photo: Murali Kumar K

Visitors could not miss the reference to Chandrayaan-3 at the annual Chitra Santhe 2024 - Art Carnival, in Bengaluru.

Related Topics

bengaluru / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

1 / 10
The 21st edition of the Chitra Santhe, an annual art fair in Bengaluru for artists to showcase and sell their work, was held on January 7, 2024.
Photo: Murali Kumar K
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.