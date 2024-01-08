January 08, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The 21st edition of the Chitra Santhe, the annual art fair of Bengaluru, was held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road on January 7, 2024. Over 1,500 artists from 22 States participated in the event. This year’s edition was dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities.

Welcome to the Chitra Santhe 2024 - Art Carnival. A child checks out tiger statues by artist John Devaraj, who wants to create awareness about saving the tiger population.

The Chitra Santhe is organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru..

There is so much to see.....everyone needs to take a break now and then. Over 1,500 artists from 22 States participated in the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe.

The Chitra Santhe is a great option for fans to interact with artists from across India.

The venue is so packed on weekends that visitors find it difficult to find a place to sit and take a break.

Visitors looking at exhibits under Shivananda Circle steel flyover. With the number of exhibitors going up each year, the annual event is spilling out of its original venue - Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) on Kumara Krupa Road.

Metro feeder bus for visitors to Chitra Santhe 2024

Namma Yatri had deployed autorickshaws driven by women, for visitors to Chitra Santhe 2024.