Photo studio employee murdered by friends on moving train

Published - June 01, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old employee of a photo studio was stabbed to death allegedly by his friends to rob his salary and mobile phone on a moving train near Mandya on April 16.

The victim, Shivaraju, a native of Panakanahalli on the outskirts of Mandya, has been working at a photo studio on K.R. road for the last 10 years and used to commute to work on train every day.

Hombaiah, 60, uncle of the deceased, in his complaint, said his nephew was returning home as usual with his salary of ₹20,000 . His friends who reportedly travelled with him allegedly stabbed him to death and escaped with the cash, his mobile phone and a pair of ear studs weighing 3 grams.

The Mandya railway police had taken up a case and were probing. Meanwhile, Hombaiah realized Shivaraju did not return home, filed a missing complaint with the railway police. The police later confirmed Shivaraju’s identity after the family saw the body in the morgue.

The case was later transferred to city railway police on Monday, who are now are on the lookout of Shivaraju’s friends who travelled with him on the fateful day.

