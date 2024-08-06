This year’s annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar and his work. The event features floral replicas of Parliament House in New Delhi, and places associated with the architect of the Constitution of India.

The event will be inaugurated on August 8 by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Glass House in the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. The theme of the 216th edition of the annual event is ‘Universal Scholar, Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna, Dr B R Ambedkar.

Indo-American Hybrid Seeds, a Bengaluru-based company, will display various innovative concepts at the entrance of the Glass House in the Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

Overall, more than 1.75 lakh special flowers and foliage plants will be exhibited.

This year’s event will feature a floral replica of the Parliament House where Dr B R Ambedkar presented the Constitution to the then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The floral model of the Parliament House will have a diameter of 36 feet and a height of 32 feet, with porticos in the front and back, each 12 feet wide and 6 feet tall. Atop the building will be a 5 feet tall and 3 feet diameter Ashoka emblem.

The Horticulture Department informs that hundreds of resource persons, several organisations and departments contribute to the annual event. This year’s edition is expected to draw over 10 lakh visitors.