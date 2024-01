January 08, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

A festival of Stamps was organised by the Karnataka postal department in Bengaluru on January 5, 2024.

Visitors at the 13th State-level philatelic exhibition KARNAPEX 2024, in Bengaluru on January 5, 2024.

KARNAPEX 2024 was described as a festival of stamps.

The 13th State-level philately exhibition was organised by the Karnataka Postal department.