The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold the Jala Spandana phone-in programme on July 17 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 16 places across the city. The programme is being organized to receive and solve the issues relating to water and sewerage, according to a BWSSB release. For details, visit www.bwssb.gov.in. Members of the public can also contact helpline number: 1916 and WhatsApp number: 8762228888, the release stated.
Phone-in programme to resolve consumers’ water-related issues on July 17
