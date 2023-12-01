HamberMenu
PhD student found dead on IISc campus in Bengaluru suicide

The deceased, Diamond Kushwaha, is suspected to have fallen from the 6th floor of a building

December 01, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on Monday 31 July 2023.

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on Monday 31 July 2023. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A PhD student in chemical science was found dead on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) campus in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances on December 1.

The deceased, Diamond Kushwaha, is suspected to have fallen from the 6th floor of a building. Passers-by found him lying in a pool of blood.

Sadashivanagar police shifted the body to MSR hospital for post-mortem. They have taken up a case of unnatural death.

The police informed the parents of the deceased.

(Those who have suicidal tendencies can contact arogya sahayavani phone number 104 for help)

