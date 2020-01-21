PhD seats: BU reduces eligibility criteria for SC, ST, OBC candidates

Bangalore University (BU) has reduced the eligibility criteria for students belonging to scheduled tribe, scheduled caste, other backward classes communities to ensure that all its PhD seats are filled.

Even though the university has received six times more applications than the number of seats – 2,814 applications for 482 seats – not many have qualified for the seats.

The university has stated that the percentage in their entrance examination has been reduced from the existing 45%. “The percentage for the entrance test will be reduced, and we will reduce it till all our seats are filled,” said K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor of the university. He said this was being done based on University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

In the first round, general candidates are supposed to score 55% in their postgraduate, 50% in the entrance test, and have an overall score of 55%. For SC, ST and OBC students, the figures are 50% in their PG course, 45% in entrance examination and an overall score of 50%.

The university is yet to announce the merit list. The PhD entrance test was conducted on December 29 at five centres in the city. The university had stated that a majority of the applications, 813, have been received for doctoral programmes in arts, of which 726 were for English. The science department received 802 applications while the commerce department got 350 applications and 123 students have applied for PhD programmes in the Education Department.