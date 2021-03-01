Phase two of vaccination drive begins on March 1

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin on Monday, and will cover people aged over 60 as well as those with co-morbidities who are aged above 45. No vaccination drive was held on Sunday.
As many as 521 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the State on Sunday, taking the total number of positives to 9,51,251. Five people — all in Bengaluru Urban district — succumbed to the infection. The death toll in the State currently stands at 12,331. The maximum number of newly detected cases — 312 — was from Bengaluru Urban.
A total of 350 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 9,33,097. Of the 5,804 active cases, 121 people are being monitored in intensive care units. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.62% while the case fatality rate was 0.96 1.14%.
Across Karnataka, 84,014 tests, including RT-PCR tests, were conducted.
