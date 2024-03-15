GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Phase 2 of Pavagada Solar Park will be completed in two years: K.J. George

March 15, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the solar park at Pavagada in Tumakuru district.

A file photo of the solar park at Pavagada in Tumakuru district. | Photo Credit:

The second phase of Pavagada Solar Park will be completed in the next two years, Energy Minister K.J. George said on Friday in Tumakuru.

“To eliminate the energy deficiency in the State and become self-sufficient, the support of locals to establish phase 2 of the solar park, which has a capacity of 2,000 MW, is needed,” he said. He also thanked the farmers who have come forward voluntarily to lease out their land.

While expressing the State government’s commitment to making Pavagada Solar Park the number one in the world again (it is currently fourth), Mr. George said, “Pavagada will be a part of history. The cooperation of the farmers is the reason we have such a vast solar park here. While Pavagada was previously known as a backward region, it now has solar energy, which is better than all other forms of energy.”

He also urged the farmers to make the best use of solar energy by using solar pump sets.

