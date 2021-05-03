Pharmacy employee arrested for selling a vial of Remdesivir for ₹20,000

03 May 2021 06:13 IST

He claims to have stolen the vial from the pharmacy

Despite questions raised by medical experts and doctors on the efficacy of Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19, demand in the black market continues unabated.

The Talaghattapura police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old employee of a pharmacy attached to a private hospital for allegedly selling a vial of Remdesivir for ₹20,000.

Acting on a tip-off, Sub-inspector Srikanth Pammar R. caught the accused, Hemanth A. He reportedly claimed to be an employee of a pharmacy attached to Ritu Hospital on 80 Feet Road, and have stolen the vial to sell for a profit.

The accused has been booked under the Drugs Control Act.