Pharmacies sell drugs that claim to prevent COVID-19

As more people are getting increasingly anxious about COVID-19, many medical stores in the city are using this opportunity to sell medicines claiming they would help prevent getting infected.

When The Hindu visited some medical shops, the shopkeepers were selling these medicines claiming that they are ‘safe’ and will ‘ensure’ people do not get affected by COVID-19. One of the shops even had a separate rack labelled “Prevention of corona”.

While some of these medicines come in the form of pills that do not have labels, some stores are also selling ‘Arsenic Alb 30 P’ and made tall claims that it would ensure that people who consume it would be safe from the virus.

Arsenic Alb 30 P was even handed over to people in Telangana by the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy department, which had claimed that it could stop the spread of the virus. The move had drawn flak from several quarters.

Some other tonics are also being sold and customers are being asked to mix three to five drops of these with one teaspoon of water and consume them thrice a day. The cost of these medicines range from ₹100 to ₹350. A store manager claimed that they were selling at least 15 bottles of the tonic each day.

The State Health Department has clarified that the Union government has not issued any advisory on the use of homeopathy drug Arsenicum Album 30 CH for prevention of the disease.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that the State government would initiate action against such pharmacies. “It is illegal to mislead the public and there is no medicine that can prevent COVID-19. The pharmacies are inviting trouble for themselves as it is illegal to sell medicines by making such false claims,” he said.

C. Nagaraj , Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, said that there was no drug or medicine that was approved by the government of India to prevent the spread of the virus. He said that a case would be filed in the jurisdictional police station against such pharmacies.

Six in isolation

The Health and Family Welfare Department, in a bulletin, has stated that a total of six people are under isolation across the State. One person in Dakshina Kannada district was admitted to a hospital on Sunday. Four patients have been discharged, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the bulletin stated, that those arriving from COVID-19 affected countries such as China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy, need to stay in their accommodation for 14 days. The department has said that if they notice any symptoms of the disease, they should immediately seek medical attention.