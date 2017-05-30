Pharmacies down shutters

A majority of the 8,000 pharmacies in the city kept their shutters down on Tuesday to express their opposition to the Centre’s decision to promote online pharmacies and increased regulation of the sector.

Among the key points of objection is the proposal to form a central e-portal wherein all pharmacies will be required to upload their inventory of drugs with the aim of regulating and keeping track of drugs from the point of production to the end-user.

M.K.Mayanna, President of Bruhath Bengaluru Chemists and Druggists’ Association, called this step impractical. “There are 8.5 lakh druggists in the country. It is not viable to provide this sort of infrastructure to every one of them. What will people in areas facing power cuts for more than 12 hours daily do?”

C.K. Satyanath, Secretary of Bengaluru Pharm Retailers and Distributors Forum, fears that allowing online sale of medicines could lead to malpractice. "Spurious medicines can be sold online and anyone can buy any medicine even without a prescription,” he explained.

Another demand is to increase the margin on medicines to 20% against the 13.5% mandated by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

B.T. Khanapure, Chief Drug Controller, Karnataka accepted their petition and assured the protesters that the quality of medicines online will be tested and the activity will be regulated.