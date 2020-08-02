PHANA writes to Karnataka government condemning action against hospitals

Bengaluru

02 August 2020 23:04 IST

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) has written to the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) urging it to refrain from initiating coercive action, particularly against small hospitals. The association also said that cancellation of licence of hospitals should be withdrawn.

In a letter to the Commissioner, DHFW, PHANA said that the recent action of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in cancellation of the trade licence of small hospitals seems “inappropriate” and was adding to the misery of small hospitals which “were not equipped to treat COVID-19 patients due to infrastructural and manpower constraints”. “Private hospitals in Bengaluru are doing their best to support the government’s efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, even though we are facing acute shortage of doctors, nurses and related manpower,” the letter stated.

The association also complained that the BBMP was allegedly putting up banners in front of hospitals threatening them of closure, which was not only demoralising for healthcare workers, but was also sending out the wrong message to the community at large and was likely to create unrest. This will make it more difficult for private hospitals to serve the community in these difficult times, they said.

They have urged the BBMP and the State government to stop insisting on reservation of even 50% of the beds even in small hospitals for COVID-19 care. “The difficulty faced by the small hospitals and the risk of mixing COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, which is likely to enhance the spread of COVID-19 and compromise the safety of healthcare workers, has been brought to the notice of the government on many occasions,” the letter added.