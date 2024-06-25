ADVERTISEMENT

PGCET-2024 postponed; provision to register and apply online extended

Published - June 25, 2024 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The PGCET-2024, scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14, to determine the eligibility for admission to MBA, MCA, ME/MTech/MArchitecture courses has been postponed, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) stated on Tuesday.

H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, said in a press release that the decision has been taken as the final semester exams in a few universities have been scheduled from July 5 and 10. It has been informed that the revised dates will be published on the KEA website in due course.

Eligible candidates, who have not registered till now, can apply online from June 26 to July 7 and pay the fees July 9.

It has been clarified that the dates will not be extended further to register online. For updated information candidates have been advised to check the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.ins

