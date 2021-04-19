PG students on COVID-19 duty yet to get risk allowance

19 April 2021 09:17 IST

They have been working relentlessly since the pandemic began in March 2020

Medical students pursuing their post-graduation at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) have alleged that they are yet to get their COVID-19 risk allowance even though they have been working relentlessly since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has alleged that 250 doctors have been tested positive for COVID-19, including post-graduates, interns and faculty posted at various State-run hospitals in Bengaluru and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs).

Besides State-run hospitals and CCCs, post-graduates are posted in places where health screening is done, such as airports. They are given a monthly stipend of ₹40,000 (first year), ₹45,000 (second year) and ₹50,000 (third year).

Advertising

Advertising

C.R. Jayanthi, dean of BMRCI, said that they had given a proposal to the Karnataka government to provide a monthly risk allowance of ₹20,000. “It is likely to be approved shortly,” she said.