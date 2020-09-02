PG students of BCU seek exam postponement

Bengaluru

02 September 2020 23:26 IST

Final year postgraduate students, mainly from science stream, met Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) on Wednesday to request that the examinations scheduled to begin on September 10 be postponed. While some said that their colleges were yet to complete assigned portions, others sought more time to prepare. A student of a private college affiliated to BCU said that they did not have access to academic resources during lockdown and needed more time to complete lab records and projects. “It was announced in the last week of August that the exams would be held from September 10. It is practically impossible for us to finish our work,” the student said.

The UGC has directed all the colleges and universities to conduct the final year and semester end examinations by September 30.

After listening to the students, S. Japhet, V-C, BCU, said that he would consult all stakeholders before taking a call. “In principle, I agree with the students. However, we should also abide by the directions of the UGC and the governments. We will take a decision by Thursday,” he said, adding that he will be talking to colleges about it too.

“I have called a meeting of the heads of colleges to seek an explanation as to why they have not completed the portions. We will take necessary action against them,” he said.