PG seats in Pvt. minority medical colleges: Karnataka HC declines to interfere with seat matrix, fee structure 

High court of Karnataka | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday refused to interfere with the seat matrix and the fee structure issued for PG courses at private minority medical colleges based on the consensual agreement signed by Karnataka government with the Association of Minority Professional Colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

A division bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while disposing of the petitions filed by Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bengaluru, and two other colleges.

The petitioner-colleges, who are members of the association, had complained of discrepancies in the agreement in respect of allotment of seats in NRI and management quotas and fixation of fees in their colleges. They had sought for re-fixation of seat matrix and fee for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Bench noted that the petitioners have not questioned the legality of the consensual agreement signed on their behalf by the association in seat-sharing and fee fixation.

Holding that the petitioners are bound by the agreement signed by their association, the Bench noted that majority of the members of the association have not raised any grievances on these issues.

Noticing that terms of consensual agreement remained identical over the last several years, the Bench said that it cannot be inferred that there is an element of discrimination or arbitrariness merely on the basis that some other colleges received slightly higher seats in NRI and management quotas than the seats allotted to the petitioner-colleges this year.

“From the perusal of the relevant extract of the seat matrix, it transpires that petitioners were given more seats in NRI as well as management quota in earlier academic years,” the Bench observed while noticing that seats under different categories are allotted to the educational institutions every year on rotation basis.

Observing that there is no material on record to suggest that any coercion was exercised by the government for entering into consensual agreement, the Bench said that petitioners have failed to demonstrate violation of any statutory rights.

Fee fixation

The Bench also declined petitioners’ plea to direct the government to set up fee regulation committee as per the law and fix fee for the academic year 2022-23 through such committee.

Section 4A(1) of the Karnataka Professional Education Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, 2006 overrides the provisions (Sections 6 and 7) to set up a committee for regulation of fees in the event of signing of consensual agreement, the Bench pointed out.

However, with view to mitigate the grievances of the members of the association, the Bench observed, “We hope and trust that the State government shall advert to the need of fixation of fee as mandated under Section 6 and 7 of the 2006 Act as under these provisions affixation of fee has an element of adjudication.”