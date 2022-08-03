PG owner, YouTuber arrested for peddling hasish oil

August 03, 2022 20:03 IST

The Begur police on Friday arrested the owner of a paying guest (PG) accommodation and his associate, a YouTuber from Kerala, for peddling hasish oil. The police seized 2.6 kg of hashish oil worth ₹ 1.6 crore from them.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police led by ASI Chidanand went to Begur Koppa Main Road near a mall and arrested the accused Ashwaq and Shifas P., who were waiting for their clients.

The accused, who are from Mangaluru and Kerala, used to source the drugs from the neighboring State and peddle it in the city.

The duo have been booked under NDPS.