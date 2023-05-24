PG owner, advocate among three arrested for robbing their acquaintances

May 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The K.S. Layout police have arrested a 27-year-old owner of a paying guest accommodation and his two associates, including a city-based advocate and engineering student, for robbing two of their acquaintances to make quick money.

In a span of two months, they robbed a civil engineer and another paying guest facility owner. The accused had even bought SIM cards using fake identities. However, a missed call by the accused to the SIM card seller helped the police to track down the accused and recovered the valuables.

Debt trap

A senior official, who led the investigations, said that the prime accused, identified as Swaroop, owned a paying guest accommodation and was caught in a debt trap. He roped in his friends Atmananda Jambagi, 27, an engineering graduate and advocate, and Shaleem Raja, 21, a final-year student and chalked out a plan.

As per the plan, they targeted Muralidhar, a civil engineer and resident of Teachers Colony in K.S. Layout, who is known to Swaroop. Since Muralidhar was close to Swaroop, he used to discuss the family issues which Swaroop used for his benefits.

Swaroop sent his associates to Muralidhar on the pretext of visa verification and asked for the IDs. While Muralidhar went inside the house to get the documents, the accused barged into the house, tied his hands and legs, and gagged him before robbing the 45 grams of valuables and cash ₹1 lakh on April 10. The accused, who had planned the robbery, later pretended to sympathise with the victim.

While the police investigated the case, the accused targeted Anil Shetty, another paying guest accommodation owner. The accused called him to Gubbalala on the pretext of selling a plot, and he robbed his valuables. One of the accused even took the house keys and went to his house on his bike to take away other valuables.

The police analysed the mobile calls made over two months and zeroed in on the accused. The police recovered 222 grams of gold valuables and diamond ornaments, ₹1.5 lakh worth of silver articles and ₹2.2 lakh cash from them.

The accused confessed that he was in a debt trap and wanted to clear the loan he had borrowed. The accused had also been planning to buy another property and arranging money for his project, Mr. Kotreshi, said.

P. Krishnakant, DCP, South Division, appreciated the police team for cracking the case.