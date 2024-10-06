ADVERTISEMENT

PG NEET-2024: Registration date extended 

Published - October 06, 2024 05:58 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for online registration for PG NEET-2024, for admission to postgraduate medical courses in the State, till 2 p.m. of October 7.

KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna said in a release on Saturday that candidates who had not yet registered can submit their applications, pay the fees, and complete the process.

He said that candidates who had not paid the application fee would also be allowed to pay the fee and complete their applications during this period. There would be no further extension of the deadline for registration or fee payment.

