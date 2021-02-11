Petrol price per litre crosses ₹90 mark in city

The rise in fuel prices is burning a hole in the pockets of motorists. The price of petrol in the city crossed the ₹90 per litre mark on Wednesday, and seems headed toward ₹100. Diesel is selling at ₹82.42 per litre.
A. Balaji Rao, president, Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said that the price of petrol (₹90.55 per litre) is at an all-time high in Bengaluru.
Motorists pointed out that they end up spending more money on fuel due to the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru and traffic jams.
“The increased fuel price is hard for common people. Moreover, one cannot get good mileage due to the traffic jams. I end up paying close to ₹5,000 per month for fuel,” said Sanjay R., who uses a two-wheeler.
Another motorist, Prajwal S., said, “If the fuel price is hiked at this rate, it will soon cross ₹100 per litre. The governments should reduce taxes to make fuel affordable.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath