Petrol breaches ₹100 mark in Bengaluru
The hike came into effect on Friday
For the first time, petrol price in Bengaluru breached the ₹100 mark. The per litre petrol rate rose from ₹99.89 to ₹100.17 on Thursday night.
A. Balaji Rao, president of Bangalore Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said the new rate will come into effect from Friday.
Diesel price in Bengaluru went up from ₹92.66 to ₹92.97 per litre.
