Petrol breaches ₹100 mark in Bengaluru

The petrol rate rose from ₹99.89 per litre to ₹100.17 on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 18 June 2021 10:47 IST
Updated: 18 June 2021 11:29 IST

The hike came into effect on Friday

For the first time, petrol price in Bengaluru breached the ₹100 mark. The per litre petrol rate rose from ₹99.89 to ₹100.17 on Thursday night.

A. Balaji Rao, president of Bangalore Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said the new rate will come into effect from Friday.

Diesel price in Bengaluru went up from ₹92.66 to ₹92.97 per litre.

