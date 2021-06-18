Petrol breaches ₹100 mark in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The hike came into effect on Friday

For the first time, petrol price in Bengaluru breached the ₹100 mark. The per litre petrol rate rose from ₹99.89 to ₹100.17 on Thursday night.

A. Balaji Rao, president of Bangalore Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said the new rate will come into effect from Friday.

Diesel price in Bengaluru went up from ₹92.66 to ₹92.97 per litre.