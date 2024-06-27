Petitions committee unhappy over slow progress of works at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly Petition Committee has expressed strong displeasure with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) over the slow progress of works and lack of basic amenities at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

During a hearing on Thursday, June 27, the committee addressed three key petitions related to the layout. These petitions included concerns over the BDA’s new fee of ₹31,000 for house builders to obtain water, purified water, and underground drainage (UGD) connections, the pending land acquisition of 1,300 acres, and the overall progress of works to provide basic amenities in the layout’s nine blocks, according to Surya Kiran, spokesperson for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum.

Mr. Kiran said that BDA Commissioner Jayaram was absent from the meeting, with the authority being represented by a team led by an engineer member. “The committee questioned the BDA on the failure of the government’s housing scheme in the layout, where only 26 houses have been constructed out of 26,000 allotted sites. The BDA attributed the low construction rate to the lack of basic amenities,” Mr. Kiran said.

“There has been a consistent lack of attention from the BDA towards the layout development. Essential amenities necessary for residential living, such as adequate roads, drinking water, drainage systems, and street lighting, remain incomplete. As a member of the Legislative Assembly and the Petition Committee, I have repeatedly raised concerns on behalf of the allottees to ensure justice. I have personally inspected the layout multiple times and tried to highlight these deficiencies,” S. Suresh Kumar, committee member and Rajajinagar MLA, said.

“In the hearing, BDA officials faced scrutiny for their failure to fulfill promises made the previous year. They promised us then that basic facilities would be provided across all nine blocks of the layout by September. Today, their inability to provide satisfactory answers reflects their lack of confidence in meeting these commitments,” he added.

