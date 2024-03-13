Petitioner-school associations opposing board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 due to ‘vested interests’, govt. claims before Karnataka High Court

March 13, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government on Tuesday claimed before the High Court of Karnataka that litigating associations of certain private unaided schools are opposing the board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 owing to “vested interests” as many of their member-schools don’t teach lessons from the State government-prescribed textbooks.

The associations are opposing the proposed uniform assessment as students, studying in certain schools run by the members of petitioners’ associations, are not in a position to answer questions based on the prescribed textbooks, it was argued on behalf of the government.

No opposition from students, parents

Also, the government claimed that no student or parent from any school had challenged the uniform assessment method proposed by the government for these classes through the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) as the new assessment is in their interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submissions in this regard were made before a Division Bench comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K. during the hearing of the appeal filed by the government.

The appeal was filed against the March 6, 2024, judgement of a single judge, who had quashed the notification issued for conducting board exams through KSEAB. The single judge had held that such a major change in exam pattern could not have been introduced without framing rules as per the statutes. However, the Division Bench on March 7 stayed the single judge’s order and allowed the government to hold exams from March 11 by passing an interim order.

What SC said

But the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Division Bench’s interim order and asked it to hear the government’s appeal on the merit. The apex court had said that the Division Bench could not have allowed the exams by an interim order, as in two different verdicts in 2023 and 2024 single judges of the High Court have had declared as illegal the government’s action of introducing board exam without framing the rules.

The Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association-Karnataka, Bengaluru and the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools, Bengaluru had questioned the government’s October 2023 notifications for conducting uniform assessment for classes 5, 8, and 9 and annual exams for class 11 (first year pre-university) through the KSEAB. The single judge had allowed their petitions.

The Bench adjourned further hearing on the appeal till March 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.