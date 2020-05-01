Bengaluru

Pet dogs attack child in gated community

The police have booked a case against a couple for failing to control their pet dogs, which attacked a 18-month-old child in a gated community in Seegehalli.

Nitin Ganjsinghani, a resident of the gated community, was taking a stroll in the premises on April 20 with his daughter on a tricycle.

Sujay Mishra and Subra Mishra, fellow residents of the gated community, were also taking a stroll with two German Shepherd dogs. While the child’s father and the couple were engaged in a conversation, the dogs pounced on the child. The child had to undergo a surgery for the injuries.

Kadugodi police have registered a case against the couple under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code for “negligent conduct with respect to animal”, which carries a fine of ₹1,000 or a jail term that may extend up to six months.

