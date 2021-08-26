PES University announces rank list

Bengaluru

26 August 2021 13:04 IST

They topped PESSAT 2021 entrance test

PES University has announced the rank list of PESSAT 2021 entrance test for admission to B.Tech programmes. The test was conducted between July 30 and August 22, 2021 at 43 centres across Bengaluru.

As many as 18,000 students from across India had applied for B.Tech programmes of the university.

Advertising

Advertising

The top five rank holders are Shrikara A., Aditya Prabhash, Arnav Arvind, Yashas M. Salian and Vidya Sagar G.

Dr. M.R. Doreswamy, Chancellor of PES University and president of PES, felicitated the top five rank holders.