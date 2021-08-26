Bengaluru

PES University announces rank list

As many as 18,000 students from across India had applied for B.Tech programmes of PES University, Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

PES University has announced the rank list of PESSAT 2021 entrance test for admission to B.Tech programmes. The test was conducted between July 30 and August 22, 2021 at 43 centres across Bengaluru.

As many as 18,000 students from across India had applied for B.Tech programmes of the university.

The top five rank holders are Shrikara A., Aditya Prabhash, Arnav Arvind, Yashas M. Salian and Vidya Sagar G.

Dr. M.R. Doreswamy, Chancellor of PES University and president of PES, felicitated the top five rank holders.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 2:15:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/pes-university-announces-rank-list/article36112953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY