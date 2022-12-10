Persistent drizzle and chilly weather in city

December 10, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The chill and the drizzle persisted in the city all through Saturday. This was due to the effect of Mandous in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The same weather is likely to persist in the city for the next two or three days, according to IMD.

In most areas, there was no let-up in the persistent drizzle. However, there were no complaints of any rain-related damage.

It was a common sight to see students, office-goers and others, with umbrellas and rain-protection gear, struggle to reach their destinations. Temperatures hovered around 16 degrees Celsius. It was also very cloudy and misty, making the day so gloomy that by afternoon several street lights were lit up in the city. The weather was also windy.

Many who could afford to stay indoors stayed put, as was evident by the traffic on the city’s roads.

The IMD has forecast that the sky would be generally cloudy and there was a likelihood of light to moderate rain; surface winds may be strong at times. The maximum and minimum temperatures is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, in the city for the next 48 hours.

An IMD official said Karnataka may expect heavy rainfall primarily in the districts of Chitradurga, Davnagere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. Central districts of Karnataka would see heavy rainfall at isolated places.