Peripheral ring road will ease city traffic

Bengaluru

09 March 2021 01:30 IST

The State government’s plan to commence the work on 67 kms of peripheral ring road around Bengaluru will ease traffic movement and promote overall development of the city, said D.R. Subramanyam, Managing Director, SLN Technologies, an electronics systems design and manufacturing firm, and also member of CII Karnataka State Council.

According to Mr. Subramanyam, the government’s newly proposed three new airports will further improve connectivity while the Panaji-Mangaluru waterway project will help transportation of goods economically, he said.

“The State government’s announcement of a Plastic Park at Mangaluru, Bulk Drug Park near Bidar, Food Park at Vijaypura etc. is a good move in the direction of industrial development across tier 2 and tier 3 cities and this will undoubtedly boost the creation of local jobs,” he further added.

He welcomed the proposal to offer loans up to ₹2 crore at 4% to women entrepreneurs and termed it as an ideal move towards women empowerment.

Township status for Peenya Industrial Area, he said, would boost industrial development.

Also, extending ‘Karasamadhana’ to sort out long-pending VAT issues without penalty and interest was also a positive move, he opined. Karasamadhana was introduced with a view to reducing the arrears arising out of the enactments administered by the Commercial Taxes Department which existed before the introduction of Goods and Service Tax.