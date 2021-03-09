Peripheral ring road will ease city traffic

The State government’s plan to commence the work on 67 kms of peripheral ring road around Bengaluru will ease traffic movement and promote overall development of the city, said D.R. Subramanyam, Managing Director, SLN Technologies, an electronics systems design and manufacturing firm, and also member of CII Karnataka State Council.
According to Mr. Subramanyam, the government’s newly proposed three new airports will further improve connectivity while the Panaji-Mangaluru waterway project will help transportation of goods economically, he said.
“The State government’s announcement of a Plastic Park at Mangaluru, Bulk Drug Park near Bidar, Food Park at Vijaypura etc. is a good move in the direction of industrial development across tier 2 and tier 3 cities and this will undoubtedly boost the creation of local jobs,” he further added.
He welcomed the proposal to offer loans up to ₹2 crore at 4% to women entrepreneurs and termed it as an ideal move towards women empowerment.
Township status for Peenya Industrial Area, he said, would boost industrial development.
Also, extending ‘Karasamadhana’ to sort out long-pending VAT issues without penalty and interest was also a positive move, he opined. Karasamadhana was introduced with a view to reducing the arrears arising out of the enactments administered by the Commercial Taxes Department which existed before the introduction of Goods and Service Tax.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath