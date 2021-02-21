Periodic RT-PCR tests mandatory for food handlers in Karnataka

Following recommendations from the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and other experts, the Health Department has made it mandatory to conduct RT-PCR testing on all catering staff every fortnight.
In a circular issued on Saturday, Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra said only those with a negative RT-PCR certificate should be permitted to provide catering services, and only asymptomatic staff and patrons should be allowed.
“Given the current COVID-19 situation and with the opening up of all activities in Karnataka, there is an imminent danger of a second wave of COVID-19. It is important that the food handlers who are working in catering services for functions such as weddings, birthdays, and social, religious, and political gatherings, apart from in hotels, restaurants, resorts, and dhabas, take suitable measures to restrict any further transmission of the virus while providing their services,” stated the circular.
While physical distancing of at least six feet should be followed as far as feasible, the use of face covers is mandatory. Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) should be made available wherever feasible.
Those who prepare food should wear disposable gloves at all times, even while serving the food items, the circular stated.
